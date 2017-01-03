“Pink the Rink” at the ExpoCenter in Fort Pierre Jan 7th 2016

PIERRE SD - The Conner Gerber and Brody Holtman were in the KGFX Studio to talk with KGFX Morning Show host Scott Lane about the upcoming event to raise money for cancer. The Oahe Capitals will host a Pink the Rink event at their home game on Saturday, January 7 when they face the Rushmore Thunder at 5:15 p.m. at the ExpoCenter. The event will honor those affected by cancer and funds raised at the game will support cancer treatment and research. The Capitals will be in pink jerseys made especially for the event. The game referees will be in special pink stripes and are donating their fees to the cancer benefit. The Emerald Regiment from Riggs High School will also perform at the game.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink or other cancer cause related clothing to the game and to participate in unique fundraising activities, including: personalizing stickers to go on the glass boards; a “chuck a puck” contest in the second intermission; commemorative mini hockey sticks; and auctioning the seniors’ pink jerseys. Funds raised will be donated to the Helmsley Center challenge for construction of the new oncology unit at Avera St. Mary’s hospital, and to Sanford Health’s Edith Sanford Breast Center.