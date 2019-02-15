Pine Ridge Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Pine Ridge, South Dakota, man convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor was sentenced in court.

Elmer Yellow Hair III, age 23, was sentenced on February 11, 2019, to 14 months in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Yellow Hair was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018. The conviction stems from Yellow Hair engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15 year old female on May 9, 2018, at Pine Ridge.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Yellow Hair was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.