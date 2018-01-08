Pierre’s Noyes Among Five SD Teachers Earning Profession’s Top Honor

Five South Dakota teachers—including one from Pierre– are among the over 54-hundred elementary and secondary school teachers nationwide to achieve National Board Certification in 2017.

South Dakota Secretary of Education Don Kirkegaard says National Board Certified teachers demonstrate a deep knowledge of their content and a commitment to improving their instruction.

From the Pierre School District, Mathematics/Early Adolescence Ann Noyes (noise) received national certification. The other teachers receiving the honor this year are two from Harrisburg and one each from Rapid City and Summit School Districts.

The achievement raises the number of National Board Certified Teachers in South Dakota to 111. In 2016, the South Dakota Legislature reinstated stipends for South Dakota National Board Certified teachers. South Dakota teachers who earn National Board Certification receive $2,000 per year for five years, with $1,000 paid by the South Dakota Department of Education and $1,000 paid by the teacher’s school district.