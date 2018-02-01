Pierre’s Mailbox Ordinance Getting an Update

The Pierre City Commission gave first reading this week to an update of the city ordinance outlining requirements for mailboxes that are placed out along the streets.

Utilities director Brad Palmer says the current ordinance dates back to 1977.

Palmer says the revised mailbox ordinance says any new mailboxes must have a “break away” feature.

Palmer says revising the mailbox ordinance also clarifies that the city isn’t responsible to pay for repairs if a mailbox gets tipped over.

Once approved, the mailbox ordinance will apply to all new mailboxes installed along a curb, but will not be retroactive to those currently in place in Pierre.