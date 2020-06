A man from Pierre who has served as the president of the South Dakota Bankers Association for about 18 years is retiring and another man from Pierre will lead the search for his successor.

Curt Everson has led the bankers since September of 2002. Association Chair and CFO for BankWest in Pierre Steve Bumann will lead a committee of bankers in finding a new president.

Everson plans to retire by the end of this year.