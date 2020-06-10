Pierre’s COVID-19 ordinance expires; Vigilance encouraged

The City of Pierre’s emergency COVID ordinance has expired and won’t immediately be replaced.

“Our local business community and our community members have shown a lot of personal and social responsibility in response to the pandemic,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “We’re very lucky to have a community that voluntarily complies with recommendations. At this time, I do not intend to bring another ordinance to the Commission for their consideration.”

Mayor Harding went on to say that the move shouldn’t be viewed as a sign that the community can let its guard down.

“Regardless of an ordinance, we all need to continue to be cognizant of the virus and continue to take preventative action –social distance and follow the other CDC recommendations.”

The City will continue to monitor COVID activity in the region. If a spike in positive cases is observed, the City may consider enacting another ordinance to help keep the public safe.

The recently expired COVID ordinance provided the City with a mechanism to enforce social distancing and other COVID recommendations in enclosed public spaces. No citations were issued for violations of the ordinance.