Pierre/Fort Pierre to hold 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Sunday

The 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade for Pierre and Fort Pierre is this weekend (Sunday).

Pierre-Fort Pierre Irish Club parade chairman Mark Gageby revealed who this year’s grand marshalls are on KGFX’s “People in the Neighborhood” show this week (Tues.).

Gageby says entries will line up Sunday at 4:30pm at the Georgia Morse Middle School.

Irish Club and Lions Club member Kevin Mershiem says the Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club will again have their Irish Stew Feed before, during and after the parade.

Mershiem says the Lions Club uses the proceeds from the stew feed to pay for eye exams and glasses for local residents in need.

For information, call Mark at 605/295-0969 or Kevin at 223-2970.