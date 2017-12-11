Pierre/Fort Pierre Food Pantry Receives New Coolers and Freezers

(Pictured are Brenda Manning, Executive Director PARS (left) and Donna Manning, Treasurer PARS (right).)

PIERRE, SD– Pierre Area Referral Service’s Pierre/Fort Pierre food pantry recently received an equipment update.

PARS executive director Brenda Manning says the new coolers and freezers are thanks to a grant from statewide hunger relief organization, Feeding South Dakota.

She says the food pantry typically sees an increase in use this time of year.

Manning says if anyone would like to make a charitable donation,…..

Locally, both the Wal-Mart Supercenter and Lynn’s Dakotamart donate excess perishable food products to Feeding South Dakota and the Pierre/Fort Pierre food pantry.

Feeding South Dakota was able to purchase the units for PARS because of a grant from the Walmart Foundation to increase storage capacities at hunger relief programs across the state. Pierre Area Referral Service would also like to thank Todd’s Electric of Pierre for donating the necessary wiring work for the larger freezer.