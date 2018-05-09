Pierre Youth Soccer Teams Play Well in Sturgis Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC 10U Green Diamonds youth soccer team came home champions of the Karen Mailloux Tournament in Sturgis this past weekend. They claimed the title after an exciting back-and-forth championship game over Sturgis Fire 4-3. The team allowed only 5 goals all tournament. The team was well balanced offensively with each player scoring at least one goal on the weekend.

Front row: Brooke Hansen, Hannah McGray, Devyn Van Roekel, Lexie Hillmer Middle row: Anni Bothun, Abby Lewis, Jerzye Hall, Reed Curry, Natalie Flottmeyer Back row: Coaches Jesse Flottmeyer, Adam Hansen and Jason Curry

The U11-U12 OFC Green Diamonds finished the Sturgis Tournament undefeated after only giving up 1 goal in three games.

first row Jasmine Jost, Ady Bouman, Haley McGray, Kinslee Pfeffer, Kali Ringstmeyer, second row Jersey Understock, Kate Scharf, Grace Richter, Grace Engbrecht, Dani Ringstmeyer, Jayden McPherson, Bria Sargent. Back row is coach Jason Engbrecht. Not pictured is coach Jesse Flottmeyer

And the OFC U8 girls split into 2 teams in the U8 coed division and went a combined 5-1 this past weekend in Sturgis. Team members included Micha Klinger, Alice Rapp, Avery Schwartz, Lexie Hillmer, and Kaehlyn Pfeffer. The back row is Allison DeMers, Brittany Sargent, Emlyn Swanson, Alex Ludeman, Rayya Hofer, Liana Belayneh, and Jersie Jost.