Pierre Youth Soccer Teams Compete in Brookings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC Arsenal teams competed in the Cubby’s Futsal Tournament in Brookings this last weekend. The U12 Arsenal Green team competed in the U12 Gold division where they earned two clean sheets in their two pool play matches against Dakota Alliance and Hub City FC, outscoring those teams 13-0. They held off the U12 Watertown YSA team 5-3 in the semifinal but dropped a tough final 0-7 to Tempo SC. The U12 white team went 0-3 in the U12 Silver division with two tight losses dropping their second pool play game to U12 Watertown YSA 4-2 and losing the consolation 1-3 to Firestorm U12. The U10 Arsenal teams competed as well with opposite results. The U10 Arsenal Green team went 3-0. They faced teams from Hub City FC, Brookings FC and Watertown YSA and outscored their opponents 16-4 over their 3 matches on the weekend. The U10 Arsenal White team had a much tougher weekend going 0-3. The group will send one U10 and one U12 team to compete in Spearfish this weekend.