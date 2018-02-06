  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Pierre Youth Soccer Compete in Spearfish

Pierre Youth Soccer Compete in Spearfish

February 6, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC Arsenal boys teams competed in the 2018 Spearfish Winter Classic this last weekend. Arsenal U10 earned a spot in the U10 final by going 3-0 in pool play against teams from Spearfish, Black Hills Rapids and Gillette, WY, outscoring their opponents 17-1 over three games. They ended Sunday as the tournament runner up after they dropped the final 3-0 to a Queen City squad from Spearfish. Arsenal U12 were also in action in the U12 Gold division, ending the weekend with a 1-1-1 record. They missed out on the final, but gave 3 very solid performances against top level clubs in three tight games. OFC Arsenal will compete next in Mitchell over the weekend of February 17-18.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia