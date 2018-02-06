Pierre Youth Soccer Compete in Spearfish

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC Arsenal boys teams competed in the 2018 Spearfish Winter Classic this last weekend. Arsenal U10 earned a spot in the U10 final by going 3-0 in pool play against teams from Spearfish, Black Hills Rapids and Gillette, WY, outscoring their opponents 17-1 over three games. They ended Sunday as the tournament runner up after they dropped the final 3-0 to a Queen City squad from Spearfish. Arsenal U12 were also in action in the U12 Gold division, ending the weekend with a 1-1-1 record. They missed out on the final, but gave 3 very solid performances against top level clubs in three tight games. OFC Arsenal will compete next in Mitchell over the weekend of February 17-18.