Pierre Youth Girls Soccer Team Wins Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC U12 Green Diamond team played in the U12 gold division at the Guadalajara’s Classic Futsal Tournament in Spearfish this last weekend. They competed with teams from Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis and Gillette, WY. They won all three pool play matches against the Rapid City Rapids, Spearfish Amigas and Sturgis Wildfire outscoring those teams 22-1. The OFC Green Diamonds continued to get stronger in each game as the tournament progressed and defeated a strong Spearfish team again in the championship game 7-1. members of the team are Gracelyn Taylor, Addison Hall, Grace Richter, Ireland Templeton, Ryann Barry, Claire Powell and Brianna Sargent. The team is coached by Mendel Miller and Lee Jay Templeton.