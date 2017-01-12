  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Pierre Wrestler Earns Riggs High Avera Athlete of the Week Award

Pierre Wrestler Earns Riggs High Avera Athlete of the Week Award

Pierre Logo
January 12, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Senior wrestler Aric Williams of the Pierre Governor Wrestling team has been named the Riggs High School/Avera Athlete of the Week by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA).  Williams won the Bismarck Rotary tournament this past weekend. He wrestled extremely well earning a pin, a major decision, and three decisions en route to the championship. According to his head coach Shawn Lewis, his determination showed as late in the match, down by a point, he trusted his offense and pushed for a takedown. His efforts all tournament long helped the team earn back to back Bismarck Rotary team championships.

Aric Williams 2


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia