Pierre Wrestler Earns Riggs High Avera Athlete of the Week Award

PIERRE, S.D. – Senior wrestler Aric Williams of the Pierre Governor Wrestling team has been named the Riggs High School/Avera Athlete of the Week by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA). Williams won the Bismarck Rotary tournament this past weekend. He wrestled extremely well earning a pin, a major decision, and three decisions en route to the championship. According to his head coach Shawn Lewis, his determination showed as late in the match, down by a point, he trusted his offense and pushed for a takedown. His efforts all tournament long helped the team earn back to back Bismarck Rotary team championships.