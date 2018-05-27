Pierre Wraps Up Track and Field Season

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Governors scored 18 point and the Lady Governors finished with 27 as the State High School track and field meet wrapped up another season on Saturday in balmy Rapid City. The Governors finished 13th and the Lady Govs 12th in the team standings. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the boys and Brandon Valley captured the girls state titles. The Governors got their first state champion of the meet when Erick Coleman tossed the Shot Put 51-05 to win the state gold medal. Colman joined Addy Eisenbeisz of the Lady Governors, who won the Triple Jump title on Friday, as the two state champions for Pierre this season. Jack Maher finished 4th to earn his second placing of the meet with a toss of 49-03.75. And Mack Rath of the Lady Govs earned her second placing of the state meet with a toss of 39-06.75 to finish 4th in the Shot Put for the Lady Govs. For complete results of the State High School Track and Field meet log onto www.sdhsaa.com.