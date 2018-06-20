Pierre Women’s Softball League Holds League Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre-Ft. Pierre Women’s Softball League held their annual League tournament this past weekend at the Oahe Softball Complex. This year’s tournament champions are the Fine Line Auto/Brosz Engineering/Chateau team.

Fine Line Auto/Brosz Engineering/Chateau defeated the Grey Goose/CM Electric/Dakota Prairie Bank squad in the title game.

The third place team in the double elimination tournament was the Bob’s Lounge/Miller Lite/Shane’s Pharmacy team.

There were a total of 12 teams who played in the tournament.