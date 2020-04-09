Pierre Woman Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking

A 39-year-old woman from Pierre convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine has been sentenced in US District Court.

Melissa Jean Scull must serve almost 6.5 years (77 months) in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release and pay a $1,000 fine.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy that occurred between February and July 2019 when Scull knowingly conspired with others to intentionally distribute methamphetamine in and around Pierre and Fort Pierre. Scull and her co-defendants traveled to Denver to pick up methamphetamine. In June 2019, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of co-defendant Frank Miller’s vehicle, where Scull was a passenger, and found 236 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, pipes, and other items of distribution.

Scull was immediately turned over to the custody of the US Marshals Service.