Pierre Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Nicole Marie Hopkins, age 35, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Hopkins was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 14, 2019. She pled guilty on November 4, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy beginning in the fall of 2018 and continuing through May 2019, in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, in which Hopkins, her boyfriend Nathan Thoe, and others, intentionally distributed and possessed with intent to distribute between 500 grams and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

During the course of the conspiracy, Hopkins and Thoe made numerous trips to Colorado to obtain methamphetamine. Thoe routinely carried a firearm on these trips. On the last trip in January 2019, Thoe and Hopkins were pulled over at a rest stop on I-90 near White Lake, South Dakota. Thoe disregarded commands to comply and reached for a handgun on the back of his hip and was shot and killed by law enforcement officers. At her feet, Hopkins had two BB guns that resembled handguns, which she stated, were for going out “Bonnie and Clyde style.” As a result of the stop, officers recovered 18 grams of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Pierre Police Department, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

Hopkins was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.