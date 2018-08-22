Pierre Woman Sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer

A 21-year-old Pierre, SD, woman convicted of Assaulting, Resisting and Impeding a Federal Officer has been sentenced in federal court.

Toni Ladeaux will spend 24 months in federal prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in February of this year when Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services officers arrested Ladeaux for domestic abuse. In the process of being transported to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Adult Corrections Facility, she kicked one officer and bit another officer’s pant leg. Ladeaux continued to be combative after she arrived at the facility, kicking a corrections officer as she was being secured in a restraint chair.

Ladeaux was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.