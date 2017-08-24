Pierre Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Human Trafficking

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Pierre woman accused of human trafficking, promoting prostitution and pimping has pleaded not guilty. Authorities allege 40-year-old Sheilata Gordon prostituted an 18-year-old woman in July. Gordon has a previous felony drug conviction in Iowa, meaning that if she’s convicted of all charges in the South Dakota sex crime case she could face up to 65 years in prison. (Photo: Hughes County Jail)

