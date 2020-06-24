Pierre woman injured in Canning Road accident

A 25-year-old woman from Pierre received serious, non-life threatening injuries in a one vehicle crash around 11 o’clock last night (Tues.) 26 miles east.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Natasha Chambers was southbound on Canning Road when she lost control of her vehicle. The 2018 Chevy Cruze went into the west ditch and came to final rest in a culvert. She was extricated by first responders.

Chambers, who was the only occupant, was taken by ambulance to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. She was wearing a seat belt. The Highway Patrol is investigating and a charge is pending.