Pierre Woman Facing Drug Charges

A Pierre woman faces multiple drug charges after a welfare check by police last week.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on a resident in the 1600 block of East Dakota Avenue. Officers make contact with 44-year-old Brenda Fernandez. During the course of the investigation, Fernandez admitted to recent methamphetamine use and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia that contained a white powdery residue, believed to be methamphetamine.

Fernandez was arrested for ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding bench warrant.

Fernandez was taken to the Hughes County Jail.