Pierre woman faces drug charges after Monday afternoon traffic stop

A 34-year-old Pierre woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop yesterday (Mon.) afternoon.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver, Yolanda Flowers, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. In addition, evidence indicated Flowers had ingested a controlled substance.

Flowers was transported to the Hughes County Jail where she was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Ingestion of a Controlled Substance and an additional detainer by the Department of Corrections.