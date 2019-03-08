Pierre woman charged with Aggravated Assault

A 24-year-old Pierre woman is charged with Aggravated Assault after a stabbing yesterday (Thurs.) afternoon.

The Pierre Police Department reports Tia Laroche was after officers were called to the 600 block of West Dakota Ave. for a stabbing. During the investigation, officers learned Laroche and the victim were involved in a verbal argument when Laroche grabbed a kitchen knife and punctured the victim’s hand.

Laroche was arrested for Aggravated Assault and transported to the Hughes County Jail.