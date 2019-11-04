Pierre woman among those receiving 2019 Governor’s Awards

A Pierre woman was among those recognized today (Nov. 4) for their contributions to the rehabilitation and employment of South Dakotans with disabilities.

Governor Kristi Noem presented the 2019 Governor’s Award for Distinguished Service to Nancy Schlichenmayer of Pierre.

Schlichenmayer says in her 40-some years teaching, she’s seen positive changes in how the public interacts with people with disabilities.

Other individuals and employers recognized this year are:

Brad Konechne of Brookings – Outstanding Individual with a Disability

Carolee Bucholz of Sioux Falls – Outstanding Employee with a Disability

Cammack Ranch Supply of Union Center – Outstanding Private Employer (Small Employer)

Five Star Call Centers of Sioux Falls – Outstanding Private Employer (Large Employer)

University of South Dakota/Sanford School of Medicine of Vermillion- Outstanding Employer (Other)

Carolyn Schuldies of Sturgis – Outstanding Transition Services

The Governor’s Awards ceremony is co-sponsored by the South Dakota Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Statewide Independent Living Council and DHS.