Pierre Wins Twice in Renner Tournament

PIERRE, S.D/ – The Pierre Pot 8 American Legion baseball team won twice Friday in the Dakota Classic hosted by Renner in

Sioux Falls. Post 8 opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over Fargo Post 400 and then edged the Gillette, Wyo. Roughriders 1-0. In the opener Pierre jumped on Fargo scoring all 8 runs in the first two innings. Pierre outhit Fargo 8 to 3 in the game with Garrett

Stout getting a pair of hits and Peyton Zable delivering a 3 run extra base hit. Gray Zabel started and got the win in the game called after 5 innings as he went 3.1 innings striking out 5. In the second game, Peyton Zabel and Austin Hoss combined on a 4 hit shutout with Zabel getting the win going 6 innings and Hoss the save. Stout had 2 hits to lead Pierre but Kyle Stover’s RBI hit in the 5th inning proved to be the game winner as Pierre was limited to 3 hits. Post 8 improves to 5 and 7 on the season as they play Norfolk, Neb. Post 16 in their only game of the day on Saturday.