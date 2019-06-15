Pierre Wins Thriller Over Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team won their third straight on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Lennox in a tournament being played in Lennox. Gray Zabel and Andrew Coverdale combined on a 2 hit shutout, the second consecutive shutout thrown by Pierre pitching in the tournament. Zabel started and went 6 innings striking out 7 and Andrew Coverdale struck out the side in the 7th inning to get the save. Pierre scored the lone run in the top of the first inning. River Iverson had 2 of Pierre’s 5 hits in the game. JD Kirchner took the tough luck loss for Lennox going 6 innings but battled through 5 Lennox errors in the contest. With the win Pierre has won 3 straight and is 10-7 on the season. The wrap up tournament play in Lennox tomorrow.