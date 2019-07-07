Pierre Wins Nail Biter Over Minot

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team scored twice in the fifth inning and made it hold up as they downed Minot, N.D. 4-3 Saturday night at Hyde Stadium. Gray Zabel led the way with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s for Pierre which had a total of 5 hits in the game. Maguire Raske picked up the win on the mound going 6 innings and striking out 10 while allowing 6 hits. Post 8 improves to 17-12 on the season with two games on tap later tonight at Hyde Stadium. Pierre hosts Sioux Falls East in a game scheduled for a 5:30 pm first pitch and then they will host Minot once again at approximately 7:45 pm.