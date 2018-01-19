Pierre Wins 9th Annual Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award from SD Tourism

Gov. Dennis Daugaard and the South Dakota Department of Tourism presented a variety of awards to tourism industry members during a banquet at the 2018 Governor’s Conference on Tourism last (Thurs.) night in Pierre.

The 9th Annual Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award went to Pierre for efforts to welcome pheasant hunters to the state.

Convention and Visitors Bureau director Lois Ries says staff and volunteers hosted a plethora of activities to welcome pheasant hunters.

Other SD Tourism awards and were were:The George S. Mickelson Great Service Awards given to The Lodge at Deadwood, Rush Mountain Adventure Park and Crazy Horse Memorial.

The Excellence in Tourism Innovation Award given to The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History for their marketing and promotions efforts surrounding the hosting of two koalas, which resulted in a nine percent increase in visitation.

The Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality & Customer Service Award was given to Pouran Borchardt from the Children’s Museum of South Dakota in Brookings, Rita Franz from the Black Hills Visitor Information Center in Rapid City and Dennis Scott from the Prehistoric Indian Village in Mitchell.

The A. H. Pankow Award went to Meredith Corporation and Midwest Living Magazine promotion of South Dakota as a premier vacation destination.

Lastly, the Ben Black Elk Award was given to Craig Pugsley for his 40 years of service to the tourism industry through his work with Custer State Park.