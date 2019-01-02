Pierre & Watertown mayors send letter to US DOT expressing concern about California Pacific Airlines

(KXLG Radio)- The mayors of Pierre and Watertown have sent a joint letter to the U-S Department of Transportation expressing concerns with California Pacific Airlines.

Watertown mayor Sarah Caron says Aerodynamics, Inc. had been providing great service to both Pierre and Watertown, but a noticeable change could be seen when California Pacific assumed ownership of the airline. She says the service slowly worsened and became “downright awful” around thanksgiving.

She says the problems began when California Pacific bought out ADI and, at the same time, added numerous flights along the West Coast using only the ADI planes.

Caron says reports California Pacific Airlines isn’t paying their bills are also disturbing.

Caron says when California Pacific recently shut down their California flights it did result in more reliable service in South Dakota. She says both Pierre and Watertown have worked hard to create reliable air service and neither city wants the situation to get out of hand. Both she and Pierre mayor Steve Harding signed the letter to the Department of Transportation in December asking that action be taken immediately to ensure California Pacific complies with their EAS contract– before the public loses confidence in the airline.