Pierre Water Study Results Revealed at Tonight’s City Commission Meeting

The Pierre City Commission will hear the results of a consultant’s study of the city’s water system and its options for treating water at tonight’s (Tues.) commission meeting.

City Utility Director Brad Palmer says the study analyzed whether or not the City’s current water system has the capacity to meet the future needs of our community and looked into different ways the City could change its water treatment process.

Palmer says Pierre currently gets its water from 13 wells along the Missouri River.

Tonight (Tues.), Palmer expects AE2S will provide a recommendation and a cost estimate for that recommendation.

Tonight’s Pierre City Commission meeting starts at 5:30 in the Commission Room at Pierre City Hall. It can also be viewed live or rebroadcast on Oahe TV or at oahetv.com.