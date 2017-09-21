Pierre Water and Wastewater Rates set for 2018

PIERRE SD – The Pierre City Commission has approved three ordinances setting city utility rates for 2018. At Tuesday nights city council meeting, Pierre Utilities director Brad Palmer said the rates affected are water, wastewater not electric. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Palmer1-092017-edit-.mp3 The Pierre City Commission meets each Tuesday evening at 5:30 at City Hall.

