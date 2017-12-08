  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Honors Members

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Honors Members

December 8, 2017
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet and officer elections last (Thurs.) night.

Assistant chief Paula Tronvold says each year they honor a rookie of the year and a firefighter of the year.

 

She says they also give out a Marso Award.

 

Tronvold says they also held officer elections.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia