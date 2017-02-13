Pierre Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2038 Meeting Feb 16th

  • Home > 
February 13, 2017
By: Press Release

 

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2038 is now meeting every third Thursday of the month at the American Legion Post 8 Cabin.  The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 16th.  Any and all veterans who are current VFW members, or have previously served in a designated combat zone, are encouraged to attend and learn about current and upcoming Post 2038 activities.


