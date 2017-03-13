Pierre Veterans of Foreign Wars Meeting March 16th

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2038 meets every third Thursday of the month at the American Legion Post 8 Cabin. Our next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 16th. Any and all veterans who are current VFW members, or have previously served in a designated combat zone, are encouraged to attend and learn about current and upcoming Post 2038 activities.

