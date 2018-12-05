Pierre Utility Rate Changes Approved; Average Residential User to See Less Than $1 Increase in Bill

The Pierre City Commission has approved one decrease and two increases in utility rates for next year.

Utilities director Brad Palmer says the electric rate will go down three percent.

Palmer says the eight percent increase in the water rate is connected to building a new water treatment facility, which the public approved during the June 2018 primary election.

Palmer says raising the wastewater rate five percent will cover increased operational costs and major capital improvements. When combining the decrease in electricity and the increases in water and wastewater, Palmer says the average user shouldn’t notice much difference on their utility bill.

Missouri River Energy Services provided the commission with the utility rate analysis.

The rate changes for Pierre utilities customers go into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.