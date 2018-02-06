Pierre U19 Girls Soccer Wins Spearfish Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC 19U girls team took home the championship at the Spearfish Winter Classic indoor soccer tournament this last weekend. They went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Belle Fourche 11-0; RC Elite 2-1; and Sturgis Strikers 6-1. They defeated a U19 team from Spearfish in an outstanding 7-0 championship game. This is their third championship in as many tournaments this indoor soccer season. They are coached by Mark Malone, Rob Allison and Troy Stulken. Pictured: Front- Janaina Zanin, Nikylee Schwartz, Andie Allison, Karsen Pokorny

Back- Coach Malone, Ally McQuistion, Joana Zanin, Bailey Wagner and Alex Allison

