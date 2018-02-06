  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Pierre U19 Girls Soccer Wins Spearfish Tournament

Pierre U19 Girls Soccer Wins Spearfish Tournament

February 6, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe FC 19U girls team took home the championship at the Spearfish Winter Classic indoor soccer tournament this last weekend. They went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Belle Fourche 11-0; RC Elite 2-1; and Sturgis Strikers 6-1. They defeated a U19 team from Spearfish in an outstanding 7-0 championship game. This is their third championship in as many tournaments this indoor soccer season. They are coached by Mark Malone, Rob Allison and Troy Stulken.

Pictured: Front- Janaina Zanin, Nikylee Schwartz, Andie Allison, Karsen Pokorny
Back- Coach Malone, Ally McQuistion, Joana Zanin, Bailey Wagner and Alex Allison


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia