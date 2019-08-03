Pierre U14 Wins State Tournament Opener

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 U14 baseball team won their 30th game of the season on Friday with a 13-5 win over Sioux Falls West n the opening round of the State U14 Baseball tournament at Hyde Stadium. Pierre sscored 8 runs in the 4th inning to pull away from Sioux Falls in the win. Pierre used a 14 hit attack and 5 Sioux Falls errors. Jackson Edman was the winning pitcher going 4 innings striking out 6. Josh Switzer struck out 1 in 3 innings of work. Pierre continues pool play today in the tournament that has games being played at Hyde Stadium and Kelley Field.