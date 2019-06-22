Pierre U14 Winning Streak Ends

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 U14 baseball team’s 10 game winning streak came to a crashing halt on Friday in the opening round of a tournament in Brookings. Pierre got just 1 hit and committed 6 errors in a 12-2 setback to the Cyclones Red U14 team. The game was called after 4 innings on the 10 run tournament mercy rule. Christian Busch started the took the loss for Pierre as he allowed 8 runs to cross the plate. Josh Switzer went an inning and a third allowing 4 more runs to score. The Pierre U14 record fell to 10-1 as they play twice today in pool play in the tournament.