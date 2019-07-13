Pierre U14 Baseball Splits on Friday

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion U14 baseball team split a pair of games on Friday during the first day of a tournament in Brandon. Pierre beat Yankton 6-2 before getting beaten by Brandon Valley 13-7. In the win over Yankton, Jack Merkwan had a pair of hits and 3 RBI’s to lead the way. Jackson Edman added a pair of hits while Brady Getz and Jonathan Lyons combined to thro a 7 hitter. In the loss to Brandon Valley, both teams had 7 hits and Lyons drove in two runs for Pierre but Brandon Valley scored 4 runs in the third, 6 in the 4th and 3 more in the 5th inning. Edman and Christian Busch each pitched 1.1 innings with Edman striking out 3. The loss was just the second of the season for Pierre.