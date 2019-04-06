Pierre Travels to Huron in Track and Field

HURON, S.D. – Pierre Governor junior high jumper Paul Adam was the only champion on the day for the governors at the Huron Invitational on Friday. Adam cleared 6-04 to win his fourth individual title of the young season. Tucker Behrens was second in the 1600 meters and third in the 800 meter run for the Govs while Adam had a 4th place finish in the 400 meter dash. Jack Maher placed second in the shot put and the discus In the girls division, Addy Smith ran a fast 27.36 to win the 200 meter dash. Emily Mikkelsen was 6th and Haylee Houck 8th. Jessica Lutmer was 7th in the 400 meters and 3rd in the 1600 meter run. Morgan Jones was 4th in the 100 meter hurdles and Allycen Herrman was 4th in the 300 meter hurdles. Pierre was third in the 4×400 meter relay and Mack Rath had first place finishes in the shot and Discus. The Lady Govs had 94 points to finish 4th in the team standings that was led by Aberdeen Central’s 150. The Governor and Lady Governor track and field teams return to action on Tuesday when they host the Governor invitational qualifying meet.

boys results huron invite 2019 girls results huron invite 2019

