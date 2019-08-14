Pierre Trappers 4th in Expedition League Attendance

PIERRE, S.D. – Another Expedition League baseball season has come and gone and another successful season for the Pierre Trappers. Final figures show that over the course of 29 games, a total of 20,313 saw the Trappers play at Hyde Stadium this year. That was an average of 700 per game and 4th in the Expedition League. The numbers were up slightly from a year ago when the Trappers first started playing in the summer collegiate wood bat league. The Western Nebraska Pioneers out of Gehring, Nebraska led the league in attendance for a second straight year averaging 1140 per home game. The Expedition League Champion Badlands Big Sticks out of Dickinson, North Dakota and Casper Horseheads out of Casper, Wyoming were 2nd and third in attendance ahead of the Trappers. A total of 180,522 fans saw games across the Expedition League this season an average of 612 per game in the 10 team league. Next year the League will expand to 12 teams with new franchises in Rapid City and the Sioux Falls Area in South Dakota.