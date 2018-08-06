Pierre Trap Shooters Win at Mitchell

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre trap shooters secured the senior division championship for the second straight year at the Mitchell YESS trap tournament on Sunday, August 5. The senior division team consisted of Easton Swartz, Carter Knecht, Erik Gutenkauf, Wyatt Rose and Adam Ankrum. The team scored 481 out a possible 500 points. Additionally Gutenkauf won the senior division open doubles tournament while Knecht was runner up in both doubles and singles. Rose was runner up in the junior division doubles and handicap. In addition to the senior team, four junior shooters from the area attended the tournament, including, Wyatt Johnson, Jacob Page, Noah Smith and Nick Schmidt.