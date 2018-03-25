Pierre Track Opens Season

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governors finished 3rd and the Governors 4th at the season opening Ruth Marske Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday at Brookings. the meet was hosted by SDSU. The Lady Govs scored 63 points and had one champion as Ruth McKenzie won the Shot Put with a toss of 38 feet 2 inches. The 4×400 relay team of Addy Smith, Miah Kienholz, Kenzie Gronlund and Emily Mikkelsen finished 2nd while Gronlund had a 3rd place finish in the 300 meter hurdles and Sophie Bullard was 3rd in the Pole vault. Mikkelsen was 4th in the 400 meter dash while Jessica Lutmer was 4th in the 800 meter run for the Lady Governors top finishes on the day. The Governors scored 63.5 and while they did not have any individual champions on the day they did have some nice performances led by Caleb Lusk’s third place finish in the 800 meter run. The 4×400 meter relay team of Barry Browning, Justin Dowling, Lusk and Casey Williams also had a third place finish. To view the results of the meet click on the link below. The Govs and Lady Govs return to Brookings on Thursday to compete in the ESD Conference Indoor Championships.

RuthMarskeResults