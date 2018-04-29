Pierre Track Competes at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Addison Eisenbiesz won twice Saturday to lead the Pierre Lady Governors at the Al Sahli Invitational track and field meet in Aberdeen. Eisenbiesz took first in the Long Jump by going 16-10-00 and she captured first in the Triple Jump going 39-05.90. The were the only first place finishes for the Lady Govs who had second place finishes from Mack Rath in the Shot and Discus and Emily Mikkelsen in the 400 meter dash. The Lady Gov 4×400 relay team also finished second. For the Governors, Caleb Lusk won on the track winning the 800 meter run in a time of 2:04.90. And Erick Coleman and Jack Maher teamed to finish 1-2 in the Shot Put with Coleman winning with a toss of 50.06.00, 2 and a half feet ahead of Maher. Maher captured first in the Discus with a throw of 160.00 nearly 12 feet further than the second place thrower. The Govs and Lady Govs had a number of place finishes on the day. View the results by clicking on the links below.

girls al sahli invitational results

boys al sahli invitational results