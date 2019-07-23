Pierre to Play Renner in First Round State Tournament Game

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota American Legion Athletic Commissioner DAn Sudbeck has announced the first round pairings for the 2019 Class “A” Senior, American Legion Baseball State Championship Tournament that will be held at Cadwell Park, Mitchell, SD, starting on Friday, July 26 – Tuesday, July 30th. Pierre Post 8 will open the tournament playing the second afternoon game on the opening day against Renner. Game time will be at approximatly 12:30 pm. Rapid City Post 22, the defending state champion, will open up the tournament with a matchup against Yankton at 10 am. Watertown and Brandon Valley will play the first game of the evening session beginning at 5 pm and the final game of the first day will pit the Brookings-Harrisburg Play In game winner against the host team from Mitchell. The first round pairings of those teams that have emerged victorious from their respective Regional Tournaments. The tournament will have four more games on Saturday, 3 on Sunday, 2 on Monday and the Championship will be determined on Tuesday.