Pierre to hold 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

The 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Pierre will be held Sunday, March 17.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Irish Club parade chairman Mark Gageby says entries will line up at 4:30pm at the Georgia Morse Middle School.

Irish Club and Lions Club member Kevin Mershiem says the Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club will again have their Irish Stew Feed before, during and after the parade.

Mershiem says the Lions Club uses the proceeds to pay for eye exams and glasses for local residents in need.