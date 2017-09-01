Pierre to be in the National Spotlight with the C-SPAN’s 2017 Cities Tour

PIERRE SD – The city of Pierre will be in National Spotlight as C-SPAN’s 2017 Cities Tour reveals Pierre history and highlights authors during a weeklong visit.

The City of Pierre and Midco will welcome C-SPAN to Pierre on Tuesday, September 5 at 5:30 p.m. during a meeting of the Pierre City Commission as they kick off a visit to record the history and non-fiction literary life of the city on the cable network’s non-fiction book channel BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and history channel American History TV (on C-SPAN3).

In conjunction with its Midco cable partners, C-SPAN producers will reveal the stories and segments that will be explored by the national network. During their time in Pierre, September 2-7, C-SPAN producers will visit various literary and historic sites, interview local historians and non-fiction authors and conduct educational and community outreach in the area.

Local segments recorded during the week of September 2-7 will air on BookTV (on C-SPAN2, Midco channel 19) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Midco channel 159) throughout C-SPAN’s special Pierre weekend, Oct 7-8.

Pierre programming highlights include:

• Interview with Mayor Steve Harding

• Interview with Governor Dennis Daugaard

American History TV (on C-SPAN3) programming highlights:

• South Dakota State Capitol Tour

• South Dakota Historical Society

• Trail of Governors

…and more

Book TV (on C-SPAN2) programming highlights:

• South Dakota Historical Society Press Publishing History

• South Dakota Historical Society Press Pioneer Girl Project

• Jim McLaird, “Hugh Glass: Grizzly Survivor”

• Cathie Draine, editor of “Cowboy Life”

…and more

BACKGROUND:

C-SPAN’s 2017 Cities Tour takes Book TV and American History TV on the road. BookTV (on C-SPAN2) and American History TV (on C-SPAN3) are featuring the literary life and history of each of these selected cities during special weekends on the public affairs network.

AIR DATES:

The programs C-SPAN produces in Pierre will air throughout a special Pierre feature weekend –literary programming on Book TV (on C-SPAN2, Midco channel 19) and history programming on American History TV (on C-SPAN3, Midco channel 159). C-SPAN is available in Pierre on Midco channel 20.

For more information, visit the C-SPAN Cities Tour website and follow the program on Twitter @CSPANCities.