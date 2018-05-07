Pierre Tied for 6th in High School Baseball Standings

  • Home > 
May 7, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (SDHSBA)

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Pierre and Mitchell are tied for 6th in the latest seeding standings from the South Dakota High School Baseball Association. Sioux Falls O’Gorman remains number 1 followed by Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Washington are 3rd and 4th while Sioux Falls Lincoln is 5th. The top 4 teams at seasons end will host a state tournament final four qualifying tournament in two weeks. Harrisburg, Watertown and Yankton occupy the 8th through 10th place in the standings.


