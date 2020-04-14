Pierre TF Riggs prom royalty candidates chosen
This year’s Pierre T.F. Riggs High School’s “Roaring 20’s” prom was canceled because of COVID-19, but teachers have still selected the royalty candidates from this year’s senior class.
The following were chosen as Prom Queen Candidates:
- Alscessa Elsey
- Emry Heiss
- Morgan Oedekoven
- Hattie Shaffer
- Addy Smith
These students have been selected as the Prom King Candidates:
- Cobey Carr
- Andrew Coverdale
- Grant Judson
- Max Sevier
- Grey Zabel
Pierre T.F. Riggs juniors and seniors will vote this week to chose the winners.