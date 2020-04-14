Pierre TF Riggs prom royalty candidates chosen

This year’s Pierre T.F. Riggs High School’s “Roaring 20’s” prom was canceled because of COVID-19, but teachers have still selected the royalty candidates from this year’s senior class.

The following were chosen as Prom Queen Candidates:

Alscessa Elsey

Emry Heiss

Morgan Oedekoven

Hattie Shaffer

Addy Smith

These students have been selected as the Prom King Candidates:

Cobey Carr

Andrew Coverdale

Grant Judson

Max Sevier

Grey Zabel

Pierre T.F. Riggs juniors and seniors will vote this week to chose the winners.