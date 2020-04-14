Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Pierre TF Riggs prom royalty candidates chosen

Jody Heemstra

This year’s Pierre T.F. Riggs High School’s “Roaring 20’s” prom was canceled because of COVID-19, but teachers have still selected the royalty candidates from this year’s senior class.

The following were chosen as Prom Queen Candidates:

  • Alscessa Elsey
  • Emry Heiss
  • Morgan Oedekoven
  • Hattie Shaffer
  • Addy Smith

These students have been selected as the Prom King Candidates:

  • Cobey Carr
  • Andrew Coverdale
  • Grant Judson
  • Max Sevier
  • Grey Zabel

Pierre T.F. Riggs juniors and seniors will vote this week to chose the winners.