Pierre TF Riggs Prom King and Queen to be announced Thursday night

This year’s Pierre T.F. Riggs High School “Roaring 20’s” Prom King and Queen winners will be announced at the end of the virtual scholarship/awards night Thursday (May 7).

Teachers selected the candidates. Pierre T.F. Riggs juniors and seniors voted to chose the winners. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prom Queen Candidates:

Alscessa Elsey

Emry Heiss

Morgan Oedekoven

Hattie Shaffer

Addy Smith

Prom King Candidates:

Cobey Carr

Andrew Coverdale

Grant Judson

Max Sevier

Grey Zabel

Alscessa Elsey is the daughter of Amy and Samson Boutchee. At Riggs Alscessa participates in managing the Cross-Country team. She is pursuing a scholarship in science, and an Environmental Science degree, her school choice is however, undecided. Outside of Riggs activities Alscessa actively participates in the Central South Dakota Skating Club. Alscessa along with her team, has taken first place in the Black Hills Gold Rush Figure Skating Competition of 2020. Alscessa also actively presents her cultured hoop dance throughout her community, dancing for elementary schools, after school programs, and on ice.

Emry Heiss is the daughter of Tova Homan and A.jay and Lindsay Heiss. Her Riggs activities include volleyball, track, student council, NHS, and Yearbook Club. Outside of school, she is a member of Sarah’ Dance Studio and Oahe Elite Volleyball. She also works at the State 123 Movie Theater and lifeguard/teach swimming lessons at the Pierre City Pool. Next year, she plans to attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln and major in Elementary Education.

Morgan Oedekoven is the daughter of Dusty and Jenn Oedekoven. Her Riggs activities include cross country, track, NHS, and Gov 2 Gov. Outside of Riggs she is a member of Sarah’s Dance Studio and Community Bible Church Youth Group, where she is a worship leader. Next year, she plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University to pursue of biochemistry degree and then move on to medical school. She has signed on the run cross country at DWU.

Hattie Shaffer is the daughter of Travis and Melissa Shaffer. Her Riggs activities include secretary of the National Honor Society, Gov 2 Gov mentor, newspaper writer, co-captain of the dance team, FBLA member, and co-president of the Spanish club. Hattie dances at Pierre Dance Academy and works at the St. Joes After School Program. Next year, she plans to attend SDSU and pursue a degree in human biology. She is grateful for all the friends and memories made at T.F. Riggs high school.

Addy Smith is the daughter of Jeff and Mary Smith. Her Riggs activities include volleyball, track, Gov 2 Gov, Best Buddies, and National Honor Society. Outside of school Addy volunteers at PAWS Animal Shelter and works at Zesto. Next year she plans to attend SDSU and pursue a degree in mathematics.

Cobey Carr is the son of Corey and Tiffany Carr. His Riggs activities include football, track, high school baseball, National Honor Society, and Gov 2 Gov. Outside of school activities he plays Post 8 Legion baseball, is a Little League umpire, and is a member of Community Bible Church. Next year, he plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University to play football, run track, and major in psychology.

Andrew Coverdale is the son of Rob and Cheryl Coverdale. His Riggs activities include football and spring baseball. Outside of school he plays Legion Baseball and enjoys hunting and fishing. He is an avid outdoorsman and a great chef. He has joined the Air National Guard and plans to major in business but is unsure of where.

Grant Judson is the son of Matt and Stephanie Judson. His Riggs Activities include NHS, tennis, and basketball. Outside of school, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and skiing. Next year, he plans to attend Augustana University.

Max Sevier is the son of Vern and Christie Sevier. His Riggs activities include Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, All-State Choir, Track, NHS, and captain of the Lakota Nation Invitational Knowledge/Quiz Bowl team. Outside of Riggs he has volunteered at the Pierre Area Referral Service and helped with local Powwows. Next year he plans to attend the University of South Dakota and major in History education and minor in Lakota Language teaching.

Grey Zabel is the son of Mark and Tanna Zabel. At Riggs, he has participated in football, basketball, baseball, wiffleball, and table tennis. He is also an active member of NHS and Gov 2 Gov. His hobbies outside of Riggs include fishing, hunting, and hanging with the boys. He plans on attending North Dakota State University to study Ag Business and play football.